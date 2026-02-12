McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri reportedly made a Kim Kardashian request amid dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton.

Kardashian has been at the centre of the F1 world over the past month, after rumours that she and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton were dating began circulating.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has been spotted with Hamilton at a number of events in 2026, including Super Bowl LX last weekend, where the pair sat next to each other as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots.

Hamilton refused to comment on Kardashian during pre-season testing in Bahrain this week, citing that it was his 'personal life'.

But McLaren star Piastri seems to be wanting to get involved in the rumours, following a hilarious request to Australian burger company Grill'd.

Following a Piastri promotion last year which fans believed had placed a 'curse' on the 24-year-old, Grill'd have launched another Piastri burger, with the Aussie racer advertising the new design with a video on TikTok.

But Piastri used Kardashian's iconic audio to reveal the new burger, lip syncing to Kardashian saying: "Ok guys, we're back, did you miss us? Because we missed you."

While it was thought this could have been a complete coincidence in its timing with the Hamilton-Kardashian rumours, Grill'd commented on the post revealing that Piastri had specifically 'requested the audio'.

Do Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have history?

Lewis and Kim have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.

But 2026 is the first time there have been rumblings of their relationship taking a romantic turn.

The F1 star has famously avoided high-profile relationships, instead wanting to focus on racing in the hope that he can secure a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship before retiring from the sport.

Hamilton's most public relationship remains his eight-year on and off relationship with The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. Between their time as a couple from 2007 to 2015, Scherzinger was a frequent guest in the F1 paddock and was famously in the garage to celebrate Hamilton's maiden championship victory with McLaren in 2008.

During their time together, Hamilton and Scherzinger attended many celebrity events and in the past were pictured with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Having become a close friend of the family, Hamilton even once spent the Easter holidays with the Kardashians and West in their family home, with Kim's mother Kris Jenner also seen attending the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix in support of the F1 star.

Lewis and Kim also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.

