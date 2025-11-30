Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has shared the expletive response he gave F1 rival Pierre Gasly after a poor result at this weekend's Qatar GP.

The Lusail International Circuit hosts the penultimate race weekend of the 2025 championship, with Hamilton and Gasly both taking to the track on Saturday for the final sprint of the year.

Hamilton's first campaign in red has hardly gone according to plan and the 40-year-old hasn't had much luck in Qatar so far this year either.

On Saturday, Hamilton was set to line up just one place ahead of Gasly for the sprint race after being knocked out in SQ1, finishing way down the order in P18.

Gasly and his Alpine team-mate Franco Colapinto are more accustomed to being at the bottom of the timesheets in 2025, and were set to line up P19 and P20.

However, all three drivers attempted to turn their poor sprint qualifying position into a positive by making changes to their car setup, resulting in the trio all starting from the pit lane.

Even Alpine pity Ferrari

Gasly and Colapinto hardly set the track alight in the 19-lap sprint race and crossed the line in P18 and P20 respectively, way off the points-scoring realm of the top eight.

But Hamilton also suffered in the sprint and secured his worst race result ever since joining Ferrari, only managing to cross the line in P17.

Both Ferrari drivers have complained of how tricky the SF-25 is to manage and Hamilton has revealed in a media session in Qatar that even Gasly was shocked by how bad the champion looked this weekend.

In a video circulating on social media, the British legend revealed: "Pierre [Gasly] came up to me afterwards and said 'yo, you look so bad!’

Hamilton was able to make light of the situation, sharing that he simply responded: "yeah, I know, no s*** sherlock,” in reference to the British fictional detective.

The sad reality for Hamilton is that anyone, Sherlock included, can see just how happy he and Leclerc have been with Ferrari's lack of pace all season, and fans haven't been best pleased either.

One social media user noted beneath the clip just how bad Ferrari must be for it to worry Alpine driver Gasly, commenting: "A driver from a team that is last in the constructors championship telling you that, is just sad."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton accused of abandoning Ferrari F1 responsibility

Related