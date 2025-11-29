close global

Qatar

F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Sam Cook
Qatar

The first race of the F1 weekend gets underway TODAY (Saturday, November 29) and the starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race has now been confirmed.

The Lusail International Circuit plays host to the 23-lap race on Saturday, before attentions will switch to the main race, with grand prix qualifying later on Saturday evening local time (AST).

In a crucial Friday for his fading title hopes, Oscar Piastri put his McLaren car on pole position for the sprint race, pipping Mercedes' George Russell, with his championship rivals down in third and sixth respectively.

Team-mate Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will start on the second row, while four-time world champion Max Verstappen is behind his Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and Fernando Alonso.

There are eight points on offer to the winner in Saturday's sprint race, and there are currently 24 points between Norris and Piastri and Verstappen, who are level on points.

Therefore, the Qatar GP sprint race really could have huge title implications, and here is the full starting grid for the Qatar GP sprint race on Saturday.

F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2George RussellMercedes
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
5Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
6Max VerstappenRed Bull
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes
8Carlos SainzWilliams
9Charles LeclercFerrari
10Alex AlbonWilliams
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
12Oliver BearmanHaas
13Gabriel BortoletoSauber
14Nico HulkenbergSauber
15Esteban OconHaas
16Lance StrollAston Martin
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
18Lewis HamiltonFerrari
19Pierre GaslyAlpine
20Franco ColapintoAlpine

F1 Sprint Race times - Qatar Grand Prix

The first race of the Qatar GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 5pm local time (AST).

After that, attention will switch onto main race qualifying, later on Saturday evening.

Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 29, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AST)5pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)3pm Saturday
United States (ET)9am Saturday
United States (CT)8am Saturday
United States (PT)6am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11am Saturday
Australia (AET)1am Sunday
Australia (AWT)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)4pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6pm Saturday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

