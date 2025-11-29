F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

The first race of the F1 weekend gets underway TODAY (Saturday, November 29) and the starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race has now been confirmed.

The Lusail International Circuit plays host to the 23-lap race on Saturday, before attentions will switch to the main race, with grand prix qualifying later on Saturday evening local time (AST).

In a crucial Friday for his fading title hopes, Oscar Piastri put his McLaren car on pole position for the sprint race, pipping Mercedes' George Russell, with his championship rivals down in third and sixth respectively.

Team-mate Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will start on the second row, while four-time world champion Max Verstappen is behind his Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and Fernando Alonso.

There are eight points on offer to the winner in Saturday's sprint race, and there are currently 24 points between Norris and Piastri and Verstappen, who are level on points.

Therefore, the Qatar GP sprint race really could have huge title implications, and here is the full starting grid for the Qatar GP sprint race on Saturday.

F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

F1 Sprint Race times - Qatar Grand Prix

The first race of the Qatar GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 5pm local time (AST).

After that, attention will switch onto main race qualifying, later on Saturday evening.

Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 29, 2025

Location Time Local time (AST) 5pm Saturday United Kingdom (GMT) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 3pm Saturday United States (ET) 9am Saturday United States (CT) 8am Saturday United States (PT) 6am Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11am Saturday Australia (AET) 1am Sunday Australia (AWT) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6pm Saturday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

