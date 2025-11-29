F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The first race of the F1 weekend gets underway TODAY (Saturday, November 29) and the starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race has now been confirmed.
The Lusail International Circuit plays host to the 23-lap race on Saturday, before attentions will switch to the main race, with grand prix qualifying later on Saturday evening local time (AST).
In a crucial Friday for his fading title hopes, Oscar Piastri put his McLaren car on pole position for the sprint race, pipping Mercedes' George Russell, with his championship rivals down in third and sixth respectively.
Team-mate Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will start on the second row, while four-time world champion Max Verstappen is behind his Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and Fernando Alonso.
There are eight points on offer to the winner in Saturday's sprint race, and there are currently 24 points between Norris and Piastri and Verstappen, who are level on points.
Therefore, the Qatar GP sprint race really could have huge title implications, and here is the full starting grid for the Qatar GP sprint race on Saturday.
F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
F1 Sprint Race times - Qatar Grand Prix
The first race of the Qatar GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 5pm local time (AST).
After that, attention will switch onto main race qualifying, later on Saturday evening.
Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, November 29, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|5pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|2pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PT)
|6am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (AWT)
|10pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6pm Saturday
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
