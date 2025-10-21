F1 penalty points: LATE penalty nudges race winner closer to suspension
Multiple-time F1 race winner Carlos Sainz has received a penalty points blow after a late penalty handed to him by FIA race stewards.
Sainz and Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli were involved in a collision early on in the United States Grand Prix main race, a collision that saw Antonelli spun round and tumble down the order, and Sainz out of the race altogether.
But the misery wouldn't stop there for Sainz. Following the conclusion of the race, it was announced that the Spaniard had been handed a penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli.
Due to the fact he was not still in the race to serve said penalty, Sainz will have to carry over a five-place grid drop to next weekend's Mexican GP, the 20th round of the season.
On top of that, however, the Williams star was also given two penalty points on his superlicence, meaning he is now up to four for the 12-month period.
12 points over 12 months are enough to see F1 stars slapped with a one-race ban from the sport, as we saw with Kevin Magnussen last season when he was driving for Haas.
Sainz is still some way off that, but the first of his penalty points do not expire until April next year, meaning the Spaniard will have to be careful in the latter stages of this season to avoid a nightmare scenario of a suspension to start off what will be a vital 2026 season for Williams.
Lance Stroll was the other driver to leave the Austin sprint race weekend with an extra two penalty points on his superlicence, taking him up to five for the 12-month period after being adjudged to have caused a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint race on Saturday.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
|October 18, 2025
|United States Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon
|1
|October 18, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Forcing Lance Stroll off the track
|1
|September 7, 2026
Ollie Bearman - 10 points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|October 19, 2025
|United States Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|October 19, 2026
Alex Albon - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
|September 21, 2025
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|September 21, 2026
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
