F1 gets horny on unusual Austin podium

F1 have outdone themselves with their most recent selection of trophies at the US Grand Prix, simultaneously creating a masterpiece...and a safety hazard.

Gone are the days when an F1 trophy was just a pretty piece of metal, with the awards taking on various guises over the years.

If you can imagine it, F1 can make it happen. At the 2019 French GP, drivers were awarded a triumphant gorilla decorated in the tricolore blue, white and red.

From primates to the erinaceidae family, even Ayrton Senna was forced to hoist a SEGA branded Sonic the Hedgehog trophy at the 1993 European Grand Prix, in one of the most stereotypically 1990s podium celebrations that could possibly exist.

So, what does the 2025 US GP trophy say about the current era we live in? Will the winning driver be awarded with a trophy formed by a prompt into an AI chat bot? Or will a 3D printed piece of plastic become part of a F1 star's trophy cabinet.

Nah! We're in Texas. Let's give the trophy lifesize bull horns!

F1 unveil bull shaped trophies

Jokes aside, the US GP trophy is actually pretty cool. With a body shaped like a bull's head, when you zoom in, the profile is actually two outlines of the Circuit of the Americas track layout, joined together to make a face.

The trophy was also adorned with a set of long bull horns to complete the replica of a Texas Longhorn bull, and while it looks incredible, the new trophy is one hell of a safety risk on the podium.

F1 drivers can be accident prone during their celebrations, with both Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar breaking porcelain trophies in their careers.

And with three protruding horns involved in the podium celebrations, lets hope the 2025 F1 title race won't be decided by a shock impalement.

