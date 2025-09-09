F1 team move home to confirm end of an era

Sauber F1 team have said a sad goodbye to a key feature of their team since the 2006 season.

At the Italian Grand Prix, Sauber bid farewell to their motorhome which has been used for European races since the 2006 San Marino Grand Prix.

Monza is the last European race of the 2025 season, and from next year, Sauber will become Audi after a takeover was confirmed two years ago.

It means that the Hinwil-based outfit will be completely taken over by the German car brand, although team principal Jonathan Wheatley and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will remain at the team.

Following the Italian GP, team members could be seen packing away their European motorhome for the last time on Ted's Notebook, Ted Kravitz's hit show that gives fans behind-the-scenes access to the paddock at race weekends across the season.

Sky Sports F1 legend Kravitz said during the show: "I have many happy memories of this motorhome, not least since 2006, Imola.

"Did you know, my first interview with Sebastian Vettel was on these steps in 2006 when he was a BMW test driver?

"I know I’m going on about this but I feel quite good about this motorhome at Sauber, I don’t know what’s going to happen to it, hopefully it’s going to be sold, but Audi are coming in next year with all of their crazy, flash motorhomes."

Sauber's 2025 aims

Following a 2024 season in which the team scored just four points, there was a feeling that 2025 would be used simply to rebuild ahead of Audi's takeover.

However, the outfit's completely new driver lineup has given them a fresh look, and they are currently sat in eighth in the constructors' championship with 55 points.

Hulkenberg managed to secure the team's first podium since 2012 earlier this season, while rookie Bortoleto has shone in recent weeks.

Having not picked up a single point in his first 10 races in F1, Bortoleto has now scored 18 in his last six, and is sat above four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz in the drivers' championship.

The team are looking good ahead of Audi's takeover, which is also timed with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport from next year onwards.

