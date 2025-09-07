The FIA have announced that McLaren star Lando Norris was among the F1 stars hit by lap deletion at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Norris looked as if he had pole position in the bag in Italy on Saturday before reigning champion Max Verstappen stormed to the top of the timesheets at Monza.

In doing so, the Dutchman claimed not only his 45th career pole, but also the fastest lap record in the sport's history.

Norris will instead join Verstappen on the second row when he lines up P2 for Sunday's main event, ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who will start from the second row.

And ahead of the Italian GP, the FIA have revealed that Norris was among the stars whose lap times were deleted from qualifying at Monza.

Norris hit by deleted lap rulin at Monza

Having received a report from the race director, the stewards determined that Norris and McLaren would be among the four drivers whose laps were deleted.

The British racer was found to have not used the track at turns 1, 6 and 7, and as a result, had two lap times removed from Saturday's session.

Norris had one time erased from a trip into the pits and another from early on in the qualifying session, with Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson and Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon also hit by the FIA ruling.

Below is the FIA's full list of deleted lap times from qualifying at the 2025 Italian GP.

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 7 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 16:03:35 1:20.470 2 1 23 Alexander Albon Atlassian Williams Racing 16:06:39 1:43.018 3 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team 16:16:18 1:40.393 4 6 30 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16:16:28 PIT 5 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team 16:32:21 PIT

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian GP

READ MORE: Mercedes star forced into shock retirement at Italian GP

READ MORE: FIA issue Oscar Piastri penalty verdict over Italian GP incident

Related