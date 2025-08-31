F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the 15th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31) at 3pm local time (CEST).
Saturday at Zandvoort saw McLaren F1 star Lando Norris top the timesheets for the majority of the all-important qualifying session, but just when it matter, team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri stole pole position.
But celebrations would be premature for the Woking-based F1 outfit given that home hero Max Verstappen will be tucked in behind the McLarens on the second row for lights out on Sunday.
Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar will join him after a surprisingly positive session saw the 20-year-old finish P4 in qualifying, with George Russell set to start ahead of both Ferraris after the Scuderia have continued to struggle this weekend.
McLaren have gone from strength to strength in the constructors' standings this season and now, even the drivers' title looks set to be claimed by either Piastri or Norris, but how will the papaya duo fare this weekend?
Here is what time and where you can watch the Dutch GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.
Dutch Grand Prix - Sunday, August 31, 2025
Lights out for the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session, including Sunday's grand prix for free!
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
