close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in front of the Dutch flag

F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kerry Violet
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in front of the Dutch flag

Here's how you can watch the 15th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Saturday at Zandvoort saw McLaren F1 star Lando Norris top the timesheets for the majority of the all-important qualifying session, but just when it matter, team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri stole pole position.

But celebrations would be premature for the Woking-based F1 outfit given that home hero Max Verstappen will be tucked in behind the McLarens on the second row for lights out on Sunday.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar will join him after a surprisingly positive session saw the 20-year-old finish P4 in qualifying, with George Russell set to start ahead of both Ferraris after the Scuderia have continued to struggle this weekend.

McLaren have gone from strength to strength in the constructors' standings this season and now, even the drivers' title looks set to be claimed by either Piastri or Norris, but how will the papaya duo fare this weekend?

Here is what time and where you can watch the Dutch GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Oscar Piastri snatched pole position away from Lando Norris for the Dutch GP
Oscar Piastri snatched pole position away from Lando Norris for the Dutch GP

Dutch Grand Prix - Sunday, August 31, 2025

Lights out for the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session, including Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lando Norris has pole snatched off him in late drama at Dutch GP

READ MORE: Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren F1

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen among stars at risk of Dutch GP penalty
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen among stars at risk of Dutch GP penalty

  • 34 minutes ago
FIA issue official punishment verdict after TWO F1 teams break Dutch GP curfew
Dutch Grand Prix

FIA issue official punishment verdict after TWO F1 teams break Dutch GP curfew

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

  • Today 07:57
Lewis Hamilton doomed after bleak Dutch GP prophecy
Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton doomed after bleak Dutch GP prophecy

  • Yesterday 22:42
More news

Most read

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
75.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
30.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x