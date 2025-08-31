F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 15th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Saturday at Zandvoort saw McLaren F1 star Lando Norris top the timesheets for the majority of the all-important qualifying session, but just when it matter, team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri stole pole position.

But celebrations would be premature for the Woking-based F1 outfit given that home hero Max Verstappen will be tucked in behind the McLarens on the second row for lights out on Sunday.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar will join him after a surprisingly positive session saw the 20-year-old finish P4 in qualifying, with George Russell set to start ahead of both Ferraris after the Scuderia have continued to struggle this weekend.

McLaren have gone from strength to strength in the constructors' standings this season and now, even the drivers' title looks set to be claimed by either Piastri or Norris, but how will the papaya duo fare this weekend?

Here is what time and where you can watch the Dutch GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Oscar Piastri snatched pole position away from Lando Norris for the Dutch GP

Dutch Grand Prix - Sunday, August 31, 2025

Lights out for the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session, including Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

