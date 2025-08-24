Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat
Max Verstappen is one of the most famous drivers in the world, and has the fleet of cars to go with it.
His car collection is said to be worth millions and millions of pounds, with multiple Ferraris and at least one Aston Martin in his notional garage. However, it's not all glitz and glamour in his family's fleet.
His partner Kelly Piquet is no stranger to the racing world, with her father a two-time F1 champion and her brother Nelson Piquet Jr. spending a season and a half racing in the sport.
Even her brother-in-law is a professional racer – NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and Cup Series race winner Daniel Suarez, who married her sister Julia last summer.
Fiat 500 Twitter grows by one member
However, it appears that the mother of two has a much more low-key way of getting around near the pair's Monaco home – namely a Fiat Topolino, an absolutely ridiculous rebadged Citroen Ami, a car which was designed to be entirely symmetrical front-back and left-right, apart from the doors and roof.
The Topolino is changed up slightly from the base Citreon model to look more like a 1957-1975 Fiat 500, the car originally named the Topolino (or 'little mouse').
Verstappen has been spotted driving the shoebox-sized buggy around town, but the personalised numberplate including Piquet's initials leaves little doubt as to whose the car actually is.
Of course, he's not the only one caught tootling around the streets in a little Fiat – anyone remember Lando Norris in a pink Fiat 600?
So there you have it. Kelly Piquet is, technically, the newest member of Fiat 500 Twitter. Please welcome her in.
