Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has sparked fears of a comeback at McLaren after a disappointing first half of the 2025 campaign with Red Bull.

The Dutchman may have taken home the drivers' title for the last four consecutive seasons, but in 2025, the battle for the crown has largely been between McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

After 14 rounds of the campaign the sport has headed on its annual summer break, but McLaren team principal Andrea Stella remains wary that the second half of the championship may not be a walk in the park.

Where the constructors' standings are concerned, the papaya outfit certainly seem to have that wrapped up once again, leading the championship on 559 points as things stand.

In the drivers' standings however, there are only nine points between championship leader Piastri and his team-mate Norris, with Verstappen also still mathematically in contention to retain his title.

Speaking to media in Hungary last weekend, Stella said: "Anytime we go racing for the second part of the season, we will have to take into account that in qualifying and in the race, we will have to deal with Ferrari, we will have to deal with Mercedes, and today Max was a bit out of contention, but Max, I'm sure, will find a way to fight for victories."

Can Max Verstappen join McLaren at the top of the table in the second half of the season?

Verstappen dominance over but McLaren fear title fight

Though Red Bull have certainly lost their status as the ones to worry about in F1, Verstappen's sheer ability to handle the infamously tricky RB21 means McLaren boss Stella clearly thinks he could still be a contender in 2025.

Though the Dutchman has only claimed two grands prix victories this season compared to 11 between the McLaren duo, the Red Bull star could still rack up points if he can beat either Norris or Piastri to race wins in the remainder of the season.

Verstappen's chances at redemption are once again increased by McLaren's persistent approach to letting their driver's fight 'fairly' for wins, never naming a No 1 driver.

Whilst Stella appears cautious over the threat of Verstappen, McLaren CEO Zak Brown used the summer break to double down on allowing their drivers to fight, issuing an open letter to fans recently that declared they will continue to not introduce team orders.

This exact attitude saw George Russell claim a grand prix victory in Montreal earlier this year after Norris drove straight into the back of Piastri whilst fighting for the win, and any further clashes between the papaya pair could hand Verstappen a race win if Norris doesn't learn from his mistake.

