Red Bull one of THREE F1 teams to make major change for Hungarian GP

Red Bull are one of three teams to make changes to their F1 machinery heading into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Hungaroring will host the 14th round of the 2025 campaign where the stars of the grid will take to the track for one last time ahead of the upcoming summer break.

Red Bull's F1 advisor Helmut Marko revealed ahead of the race in Budapest that the energy drink giants were still struggling to find the correct balance on their machinery after also bringing upgrades to Spa last time out.

"Fixing the balance seems like a complex exercise, but we're not giving up; we're still working. We'll bring something new to Budapest, too," the Austrian revealed.

Heading into the race weekend in Budapest, the FIA have announced details over the updated components brought by Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen's F1 team are making two changes to the RB21 for the race in Hungary in hope of improving performance and reliability.

Red Bull's front wing has been updated to have a longer chord front wing flag and they have enlarged and re-profiled their scoop intake and exit duct on the front corner of the car.

The FIA have confirmed the changes to Red Bull's front wing and front corner for this weekend's race

Tricky Hungaroring prompts F1 changes

Red Bull's junior F1 outfit Racing Bulls have also made changes to their F1 car with the front corner and cooling louvres having been updated.

The Hungaroring is a high-speed, challenging circuit and has prompted teams to make circuit-specific changes for this year's Hungarian GP.

Racing Bulls have enlarged their louvre panels in order to increase engine cooling, to align with the demands of a circuit like the Hungaroring, which has a high engine cooling requirement.

Aston Martin have also changed their front wing on the AMR21 in order to improve their chances at the demanding Hungaroring, with a more aggressive design aimed at increasing the total amount of load the wing can generate to be used with the higher downforce rear wing at this race.

