F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
After a mini-break following the last round at Silverstone, F1 is back with a bang as the circus heads to the Ardennes forest this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
The stars of the 2025 grid will return to the iconic F1 track at Spa-Francorchamps for the third sprint weekend of the season, meaning Friday's one and only practice session will be vital to make the most of the track time before sprint qualifying later in the afternoon.
Lewis Hamilton heads to the circuit with high hopes as Ferrari pin their chances of a comeback in the second half of the campaign on a rear suspension upgrade which both the British star and team-mate Charles Leclerc could benefit from.
Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most wins at Spa on six, but Hamilton is tied for second place with Ayrton Senna, having stood on the top step of the podium in Belgium on five occasions, although any podium appearance will mark an improvement for the 40-year-old this weekend.
The third sprint race of the year also presents the opportunity for a major points haul which could spice up the championship, which is currently led by Oscar Piastri.
With McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen trailing behind the Aussie racer, could Belgium shake up the order in the drivers' standings?
With chaotic weather forecast across the weekend, who will come out on top during the event's practice session and how can you tune in to watch it... for FREE?
F1 Practice times - Belgian Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, July 25, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CEST) for the first and only practice session of the sprint weekend.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, July 25 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30am Friday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Friday
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|*Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.
F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
