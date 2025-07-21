Mercedes star slams F1 'sharks' as 2026 lineup rumours SWIRL
Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli has spoken out about F1's 'sharks', as he looks forward to the second half of his rookie season.
The 18-year-old Italian has impressed in his first season in the sport, picking up 63 points from his first 12 races, and sitting up in seventh in the drivers' championship.
However, Antonelli's future beyond the end of this season is still not secure, with the youngster currently only contracted until the end of 2025.
Mercedes' interest in acquiring the services of four-time world champion Max Verstappen for 2026 has been confirmed by team principal Toto Wolff, although any potential move for the Dutchman would be more likely to impact George Russell's future.
Now, Antonelli has suggested that all the talk surrounding the sport can be a bit overwhelming, and he has admitted needing to get himself away from it all from time to time.
"In F1, it's like swimming in a sea full of sharks," he told Corriere della Sera. "You can fall into the trap and be eaten in an instant.
"I realised this at Imola. There, I understood how important it is to find time for myself," he explained. "Moments where I'm alone in the motorhome, in a quiet place where I can mentally switch off , where I can isolate myself."
Antonelli's rookie season
The race Antonelli was referring to was the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix back in May, where he invited all of his school friends to the circuit, with the race taking place in his home country.
However, the Mercedes star suffered a nightmare weekend, and had to retire from the race on lap 46 when running down in 10th.
Since securing his first podium in F1 at the Canadian GP, Antonelli has failed to score a point in the three succeeding races, and now sits 40 points behind seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship.
In the remaining 12 races, Antonelli will be looking to further impress his team in the hopes of securing a new long-term contract, and he will also be trying to claim his first ever victory in the sport, to cement what has been an impressive rookie season.
