'Era of Max' begins as Steiner drops Drive to Survive BOMBSHELL – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 11 April 2023 23:30

Max Verstappen has been backed to equal Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's joint record of seven world titles in a new era of dominance.

Steiner makes shocking Drive to Survive admission

Guenther Steiner has revealed that he has never actually watched Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive, in which he plays a starring role.

Las Vegas BACKLASH as locals 'upset' by F1 preparations

Residents of Las Vegas are reported to be 'upset' by the disruptive changes that are required in order to make the city ready to host F1 in November.

Perez domino effect EXPLAINED ahead of Red Bull contract conundrum

The driver merry-go-round in Formula 1 is always subject to the domino effect and with Red Bull ostensibly having three seats up for grabs underneath Max Verstappen, it's even more of a factor for the reigning constructors' champions than anyone else.

Clarkson reveals why 'F1 only works on TV'

Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has conceded that F1 'only works on TV' after his recent trip to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Brown confused by FIA clampdown on 'iconic' celebrations

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has expressed his confusion at the latest FIA clampdown which came into force at the Australian Grand Prix.

