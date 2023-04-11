'Era of Max' begins as Steiner drops Drive to Survive BOMBSHELL – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
'Era of Max' begins as Steiner drops Drive to Survive BOMBSHELL – GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has been backed to equal Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's joint record of seven world titles in a new era of dominance.
➡️ READ MORE
Steiner makes shocking Drive to Survive admission
Guenther Steiner has revealed that he has never actually watched Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive, in which he plays a starring role.
➡️ READ MORE
Las Vegas BACKLASH as locals 'upset' by F1 preparations
Residents of Las Vegas are reported to be 'upset' by the disruptive changes that are required in order to make the city ready to host F1 in November.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez domino effect EXPLAINED ahead of Red Bull contract conundrum
The driver merry-go-round in Formula 1 is always subject to the domino effect and with Red Bull ostensibly having three seats up for grabs underneath Max Verstappen, it's even more of a factor for the reigning constructors' champions than anyone else.
➡️ READ MORE
Clarkson reveals why 'F1 only works on TV'
Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has conceded that F1 'only works on TV' after his recent trip to the Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Brown confused by FIA clampdown on 'iconic' celebrations
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has expressed his confusion at the latest FIA clampdown which came into force at the Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE