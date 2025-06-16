close global

F1 News Today: Piastri and Norris in late FIA summons as monster penalty ruling issued at Canadian GP

The FIA have announced that the Canadian Grand Prix stewards have summoned both McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to visit them over an explosive moment in Sunday's race.

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a monster penalty ruling for F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'George Russell can WIN F1 title this year' - Canadian Grand Prix Hot Takes

The Canadian Grand Prix saved all of its action for the final laps of the race, with F1 team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crashing and prompting a safety car.

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell led Max Verstappen around the Canadian Grand Prix for the majority of a sunny afternoon in Montreal, taking his first race victory of the season in borderline dominant form despite the relatively small time gap, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli securing third place.

F1 star claims rival 'ruined' his weekend after LATE FIA penalty issued at Canadian Grand Prix

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has claimed that a rival ‘ruined’ his Canadian Grand Prix weekend after a late FIA penalty was issued.

F1 Standings

