FIA summon McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri over Canadian GP crash

The FIA have announced that the Canadian Grand Prix stewards have summoned both McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to visit them over an explosive moment in Sunday's race.

Norris had been slowly closing up on team-mate and title rival Piastri in the final stages of the second North American race of the year, spending multiple laps in DRS range without being able to make a pass.

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

The Brit had closed right up to Piastri over the course of a full lap after a slight wobble out of Turn 2, but was unable to pass him down the long straight and into the final chicane.

Looking to use his DRS and position right behind his team-mate though, Norris tried to slip up the left-hand side of the sister papaya car, completely misjudging the move and running his front wing into the back of Piastri's car to end his own race, and bring out a race-ending safety car.

Norris and Piastri both investigated over collision

Both drivers are set to visit the stewards at the same time on Sunday evening to answer questions about allegedly causing a collision. Yes, both of them, one each.

Of course, that panel of stewards has had a mid-weekend shakeup, with Derek Warwick suspended early in the race weekend and replaced by Enrique Bernoldi, who will be contributing from Geneva.

Announcing the decision, the FIA said: "Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

"He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

"After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix."

READ MORE: Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix

Related