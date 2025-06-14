F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continued Ferrari's recent improvements in final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, setting two of the four fastest times in the qualifying simulation runs.

McLaren's disappointing Canadian GP weekend went from bad to worse on Saturday, after experiencing what Lando Norris had called their worst Friday of the year.

READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix

FP1 and FP2 saw the runaway championship leaders struggle to match the pace of some of their rivals, leaving them hoping for a bounce-back in Saturday's third and final practice session.

Instead, Oscar Piastri tagged the famous Wall of Champions on the exit of the final chicane, puncturing his right-rear tyre and causing some damage to his papaya car, with stewards red flagging the session to clear up the debris.

Norris did provide a spark of hope in the second half of the session though, setting the fastest time in the qualifying simulation runs.

Red Bull had problems of their own around the Montreal circuit, with Max Verstappen complaining about a lack of bite from his brakes and Yuki Tsunoda sat in the garage for almost the full hour with his brakes in pieces.

In Tsunoda's brief time on track, he may have damaged his grid position – the stewards announcing that he and Franco Colapinto are under investigation for red flag infringements.

F1 FP3 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:11.799 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.078 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.151 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.251 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.273 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.448 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.549 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.720 9 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.720 10 Alex Albon Williams +0.774 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.852 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.885 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.992 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.995 15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.026 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.028 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.261 18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.273 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.373 20 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.774

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Action in Montreal continues with qualifying on Saturday, June 14 at 4pm (local time) and 9pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

