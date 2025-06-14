F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continued Ferrari's recent improvements in final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, setting two of the four fastest times in the qualifying simulation runs.
McLaren's disappointing Canadian GP weekend went from bad to worse on Saturday, after experiencing what Lando Norris had called their worst Friday of the year.
READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
FP1 and FP2 saw the runaway championship leaders struggle to match the pace of some of their rivals, leaving them hoping for a bounce-back in Saturday's third and final practice session.
Instead, Oscar Piastri tagged the famous Wall of Champions on the exit of the final chicane, puncturing his right-rear tyre and causing some damage to his papaya car, with stewards red flagging the session to clear up the debris.
Norris did provide a spark of hope in the second half of the session though, setting the fastest time in the qualifying simulation runs.
Red Bull had problems of their own around the Montreal circuit, with Max Verstappen complaining about a lack of bite from his brakes and Yuki Tsunoda sat in the garage for almost the full hour with his brakes in pieces.
In Tsunoda's brief time on track, he may have damaged his grid position – the stewards announcing that he and Franco Colapinto are under investigation for red flag infringements.
F1 FP3 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:11.799
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.078
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.151
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.251
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.273
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.448
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.549
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.720
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.720
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.774
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.852
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.885
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.992
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.995
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.026
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.028
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.261
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.273
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.373
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.774
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Action in Montreal continues with qualifying on Saturday, June 14 at 4pm (local time) and 9pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 star causes shock red flag after Canadian GP collision
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 star reveals plan to get Max Verstappen BANNED at Canadian Grand Prix
- 33 minutes ago
Why is McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown absent at Canadian Grand Prix?
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Why did FIA suspend F1 race steward Derek Warwick?
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june