close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
lewis hamilton, ferrari, canadian grand prix, graphic

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP

lewis hamilton, ferrari, canadian grand prix, graphic

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continued Ferrari's recent improvements in final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, setting two of the four fastest times in the qualifying simulation runs.

McLaren's disappointing Canadian GP weekend went from bad to worse on Saturday, after experiencing what Lando Norris had called their worst Friday of the year.

READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix

FP1 and FP2 saw the runaway championship leaders struggle to match the pace of some of their rivals, leaving them hoping for a bounce-back in Saturday's third and final practice session.

Instead, Oscar Piastri tagged the famous Wall of Champions on the exit of the final chicane, puncturing his right-rear tyre and causing some damage to his papaya car, with stewards red flagging the session to clear up the debris.

Norris did provide a spark of hope in the second half of the session though, setting the fastest time in the qualifying simulation runs.

Red Bull had problems of their own around the Montreal circuit, with Max Verstappen complaining about a lack of bite from his brakes and Yuki Tsunoda sat in the garage for almost the full hour with his brakes in pieces.

In Tsunoda's brief time on track, he may have damaged his grid position – the stewards announcing that he and Franco Colapinto are under investigation for red flag infringements.

F1 FP3 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:11.799
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.078
3George RussellMercedes+0.151
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.251
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.273
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.448
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.549
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.720
9Carlos SainzWilliams+0.720
10Alex AlbonWilliams+0.774
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.852
12Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.885
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.992
14Lance StrollAston Martin+0.995
15Oliver BearmanHaas+1.026
16Esteban OconHaas+1.028
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.261
18Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.273
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.373
20Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.774

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Action in Montreal continues with qualifying on Saturday, June 14 at 4pm (local time) and 9pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Charles Leclerc
McLaren F1 star causes shock red flag after Canadian GP collision
Canadian Grand Prix

McLaren F1 star causes shock red flag after Canadian GP collision

  • 2 hours ago
Why did FIA suspend F1 race steward Derek Warwick?
Canadian Grand Prix

Why did FIA suspend F1 race steward Derek Warwick?

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari revival as championship leader BEATEN at Canadian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

McLaren F1 star causes shock red flag after Canadian GP collision

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Sky F1 star reveals plan to get Max Verstappen BANNED at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 33 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Why is McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown absent at Canadian Grand Prix?

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Canadian Grand Prix

Why did FIA suspend F1 race steward Derek Warwick?

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x