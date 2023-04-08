Wolff makes HUGE admission about Hamilton future as ex-champ in Alonso 'murder charge' claim – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 8 April 2023 00:17

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted he is not weighing up a Plan B in the event Lewis Hamilton retires or leaves the constructor at the end of the year.

'Alonso could defend me in a murder charge!' claims former F1 champion.

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has praised Fernando Alonso's impressive sharpness and ability after he rode out the chaos of the Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes tech chief DEFENDS Russell pit call in Australian GP

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has defended the decision the ultimately dropped George Russell out of the race lead at the Australian Grand Prix.

Todt reveals WHAT he said to Horner and Wolff during 2021 Abu Dhabi finale

Former FIA president Jean Todt has revealed that Christian Horner and Toto Wolff both called him during the events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari challenges Carlos Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Ferrari has requested a right of review after Carlos Sainz was hit with a penalty during the dramatic final stages of the Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes development plans REVEALED by top engineer

Mercedes' chief technical officer James Allison has detailed his team's development plans over the Easter break ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

