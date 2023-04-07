Wolff admits Mercedes have NO Plan B if Hamilton leaves

Dan Davis

Friday 7 April 2023 21:15

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted he is not weighing up a Plan B in the event Lewis Hamilton retires or leaves the constructor at the end of the year.

Hamilton's contract is set to run down after the current campaign and he is yet to reach an agreement to remain with the team. As a result, speculation has mounted over a potential exit.

According to various reports, negotiations with the seven-time world champion have been placed on the back burner, with the focus instead on improving the fortunes of the Silver Arrows' unpredictable W14.

It is expected that Wolff and Hamilton will strike up discussions again in the future, but with no firm commitment from the superstar for the next campaign, Mercedes may well find themselves in the lurch and scrambling to fill the seat.

There is no concern on Wolff's part, though, with the 51-year-old remarkably relaxed.

Wolff: 'He wouldn't let us down'

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Wolff said: "I think it may sound naive, but I really struggle to think of a Plan B, if my Plan A is still the one that is my favourite.

"I don't want to engage in discussions with other drivers, because I'm happy with the ones that are in the team, that's for sure. At the moment, there is no Plan B. It's Lewis."

Wolff is also confident he will not be made to hurriedly secure a replacement, believing that Hamilton would give him notice before opting to step away.

"I think that he would tell us early enough," he added. "I don't think that Lewis would say: 'I can't do this anymore. I'm out of here tomorrow.'

"He would always feel the responsibility for the team. He wouldn't leave the team alone. Drivers can always take decisions [like that], but he wouldn't let us down.

"But then, I think if you believe that you're a team that is attractive for others, you will find solutions."

