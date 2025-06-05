Key Red Bull figure blamed for Verstappen penalty

A former racing driver has blamed a key Red Bull figure for Max Verstappen’s penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend.

Late drama occurred in Barcelona when Russell dived down the inside of Verstappen at turn one and forced the champion onto the escape road. Verstappen emerged ahead of Russell but was told to give the place back by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

In addition to being placed on the hard tyres, Verstappen's frustrations mounted and he later slammed into the side of Russell when looking like he would hand the position to the Brit, which earned him a 10-second time penalty alongside three penalty points.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport Race Cafe, former racing driver Robert Doornbos criticised Lambiase’s communication in Spain, and claimed the Red Bull team failed Verstappen.

"You make that call together. Gianpiero Lambiase is normally very sharp and clear on the radio, but now he was much too quick to judge that Verstappen had to give the position back to Russell," Doornbos said.

"That happens more often this year. Leave that choice to the driver, instead of imposing it."

Doornbos also added that miscommunication between Lambiase and Verstappen caused the Dutchman's frustration, and added: "As a team you have also failed, absolutely. But as a driver you also let the team down with such actions."

Verstappen’s frustration with Red Bull mounts

The Spanish GP was supposed to be a turning point for Red Bull in the championship, with the FIA’s new technical directive a chance for the team to match McLaren's pace.

However, Red Bull still struggled in relation to their championship rivals with tyre management, forced to opt for the three-stop strategy to counter McLaren’s dominance in Barcelona, but in the end it did little to unsettle the team at the top.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris secured a one-two finish for McLaren, as Verstappen plummeted down to P10 as a result of his penalty and left Spain with just one point.

Verstappen’s actions at the Spanish GP have had disastrous consequences on his championship chances, and he has dropped 49 points below current standings leader Piastri.

