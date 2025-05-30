Daniel Ricciardo makes 'SCARY' track return

Daniel Ricciardo, former star of the Formula 1 paddock has returned to the track on two wheels alongside motocross star Axell Hodges.

The Aussie racer was always a favourite among F1 fans prior to being dropped by the Red Bull family last year but has taken a step away from the limelight since leaving the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Ferrari radio update as team boss makes honest assessment

The 35-year-old joined Hodges and friends on his YouTube channel where the group hit the 'Slayground' on dirt bikes.

Never afraid to try his hand at a new form of motorsport, Ricciardo appeared to excel on the dirt track, although the eight-time grand prix winner did admit the experience was 'scary' at one point.

Before trying his luck on the bike, Ricciardo revealed to the camera that he was 'overthinking it', saying: "It is kind of scary but I believe.

"If it wasn't scary it wouldn't be fun," he concluded.

Having given up on his first attempt at the risky jump on camera, Ricciardo was instructed to try approaching the task even slower, advice that led to a successful jump once the racer got to grips with the new discipline.

Despite his unsteady start, the former Red Bull star pulled off what Hodges described as 'the save of the century', conquering multiple jumps on the dirtbike, evidently picking up confidence with each attempt.

Ricciardo busy away from F1

Having spectated Hodges' prime example, Ricciardo noted: "I think I’ll just start slightly right to angle myself… just so I can go up and jump straight if I need to."

"I’m not trying to impress anyone. I genuinely want to do it because I want to," said the former F1 star, no need to prove his place on the track, regardless of whether it is made of dirt or asphalt.

Hodges applauded Ricciardo for accepting the challenge for the video, with the motocross star saying: "Daniel Ricciardo going through mental warfare hitting a pretty big double on a 110. I’m all here for it."

The ex-F1 driver certainly doesn't have a point to prove despite his name remaining of everyone's lips since his departure from the sport.

Ricciardo's exit occurred following the 2024 Singapore GP and broke the hearts of his legions of fans and those within the sport who knew how loved he was both on and off the track.

Having stepped away from the limelight for the remainder of the 2024 season and the entirety of the 2025 campaign, it is clear Ricciardo has no intention of returning to F1 despite the claims he would be perfect for Cadillac when they join the grid next year.

The American outfit are set to become the 11th team on the grid and have been eyeing potential stars with the appropriate experience to join them as part of their first F1 driver duo.

In a rare fan interaction which was posted to social media following Ricciardo's exit from the sport, the driver was even asked in simple terms, "No Cadillac?"

His response of, "Nah, I'm done" was given almost six months ago now, but by the looks of his reaction to the dirt track, it doesn't look like the Honey Badger is eager to leave behind his adventurous life away from the paddock anytime soon.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen and title rival post IDENTICAL times as Hamilton suffers at Spanish Grand Prix

Related