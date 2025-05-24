Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton
Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was the subject of Liam Lawson and his Racing Bulls engineer's wrath during practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, following an unusual incident.
Hamilton appeared to back up Lawson heading into the final corner, braking right in front of the New Zealander, presumably to try and open up a gap to the car in front before he started his own flying lap.
READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
The incident happened during FP1 around the streets of Monaco, where a lot of drivers had been complaining about similar incidents from their rivals.
However, this particular impeding incident prompted a rather snide comment from Lawson's race engineer Ernesto Desiderio, who appeared to criticise Hamilton's general driving style during practice sessions.
"I nearly hit Hamilton, he like braked right before the last corner," Lawson said over team radio, to which his race engineer cheekily replied: "Yeah, usual Hamilton stuff, that's okay."
Impeding a huge problem in Monaco
While Hamilton and Lawson's near miss did not hamper either's practice time, another incident gave Aston Martin a huge headache.
Lance Stroll veered into the path of Charles Leclerc who was on a flying lap in FP1, causing the Monegasque driver to slam into the back of him. While Leclerc was able to change his front wing and carry on in the session, Stroll badly damaged his gearbox and rear suspension, and was ruled out of the rest of the session.
On top of this, Max Verstappen was seemingly left seething at rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, as those two drivers almost had a collision after the Brazilian had impeded the four-time champion.
While impeding is always a huge problem around the streets of Monaco, this year's event sees four rookies taking to the track, which has arguably exacerbated the number of incidents.
Even Lawson, who is not technically a rookie, has never competed in an F1 race weekend around the Monaco street circuit.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton crashes out at Monaco Grand Prix as McLaren and Red Bull beaten
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo tribute paid in parliament as shocking video footage emerges
- 9 minutes ago
Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- Today 17:42
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Charles Leclerc DENIED pole at Monaco Grand Prix
- Today 17:21
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul