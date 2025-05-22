Red Bull boss delivers driver ‘fight’ verdict as Verstappen Monaco ABSENCE confirmed - F1 News Recap
Red Bull boss delivers driver ‘fight’ verdict as Verstappen Monaco ABSENCE confirmed - F1 News Recap
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has delivered a surprising verdict after a driver 'fight' at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen adopts Franz Hermann persona to SKIP major F1 event
Max Verstappen has once again assumed the pseudonym Franz Hermann, confirming his absence from a major event in Monaco on Formula 1’s social calendar.
Geri Halliwell urges fans to 'let go' as Christian Horner's wife delivers powerful address
Geri Halliwell-Horner has urged her fans to ‘let go’ on social media as she issued an honest response to questions fielded during her recent book tour.
Sky F1 star lands new role as Brundle 'delighted' over 2025 appointment
Sky Sports F1 star Bernie Collins has landed a new role in the sport, as her popular colleague Martin Brundle celebrated the appointment.
F1 star left red-faced after parking nightmare
A star of the 2025 Formula 1 grid has been spotted in a tricky situation whilst attempting to park his luxury sports car.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul