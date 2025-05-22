Christian Horner issues shock verdict on Norris-Piastri 'fight'

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has delivered a surprising verdict on the 'fight' between McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The pair came perilously close to making contact in the closing stages at Imola, after the team opted not to let Norris overtake the championship leader during the safety-car restart in an effort to challenge Max Verstappen at the front.

The Brit was therefore forced to pull off a daring overtake on his team-mate with five laps remaining, but was unable to get near the defending champion, who celebrated only his second win of the season.

McLaren duo avoid Imola disaster

Speaking to media afterwards, Horner admitted he was shocked that the duo were allowed to take matters in their own hands, before praising the efforts of his main rivals.

“I think today we had the pace to cover whatever they could throw at us," he said. "Obviously they've got two drivers who are fighting for a world championship.

"At some point, self interest will always outweigh team interest, so they did a good job to not make contact.

"It was commendable that they were allowed to race but you could see how close it got."

Verstappen's victory came largely thanks to a stunning overtake on Piastri during the first lap, and he held his nerve to hold on to the lead and give his bid for a fifth consecutive world title a much-needed boost.

It's been a difficult start to the year for the 27-year-old, who is driving alongside a second team-mate in as many months in Yuki Tsunoda following Liam Lawson's early demotion.

He has also faced plenty of questions regarding his future, with rumours swirling that he has become increasingly unhappy at Red Bull.

But despite all of that, he heads into this weekend's Monaco GP just 18 points behind Piastri in the drivers' standings and with confidence flowing.

