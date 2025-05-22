F1 star left red-faced after parking nightmare
A star of the 2025 Formula 1 grid has been spotted in a tricky situation whilst attempting to park his luxury sports car.
Ollie Bearman may be a rookie in the pinnacle of motorsport but you'd still expect the 20-year-old to be handy at the wheel having made it as a full-time F1 driver.
In a clip which has surfaced on social media, Bearman took multiple attempts to park his Ferrari Roma, failing to successfully perform a reverse park.
After being redirected by stewards to what should have been an easier task, the Haas driver eventually settled on a spot which allowed him to seamlessly drive into the space in front of him.
Bearman exited the sleek grey vehicle with girlfriend Alicia Torriani at his side, clearly red-faced after the embarrassing performance at the wheel of the Ferrari.
The British F1 star sadly didn't have much more luck out on track in Imola last weekend, qualifying last out of those who finished the session on Saturday and finishing 17th in Sunday's grand prix.
Bearman looks to Monaco for home race hope
The European triple header kicked off in Italy last weekend with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and heads to Monaco this week for the eighth round of the season.
Bearman is just one of 12 drivers on the grid this year who also call Monaco 'home' with the British driver hoping the familiar environment will give him a chance to improve on his qualifying position of P19 last time out.
The ever-important qualifying session is even more vital in Monaco at a historic track which is becoming harder for drivers to navigate as F1 machinery continues to grow larger.
Having been a staple on the F1 calendar since the championship began, many fans would riot if the sport ever chose to remove the iconic track from the permanent lineup.
On the other hand, the FIA have already had to step in to make this year's event more exciting for fans and drivers who are sick of enduring an uneventful race around the narrow streets of Monte Carlo, with it now mandatory for every driver to conduct two pit stops in Sunday's race.
Bearman will be hoping his Ferrari-powered Haas F1 team have a few tricks up their sleeve to ensure a positive result is on offer for both he and team-mate Esteban Ocon this weekend as they navigate the first Monaco GP with the mandatory two-stop.
