close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The provisional starting grid has been confirmed ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola for the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Oscar Piastri stormed to pole position on Saturday ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who will start alongside the Australian on the front row of the grid in today's race (Sunday, May 18, 2025).

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

Lando Norris was unable to join his team-mate up front and even conceded third to Mercedes' George Russell, with the McLaren star starting the race in P4.

Elsewhere, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was unable to make it out of Q1 after he crashed in qualifying and will start last on the grid.

Both Ferraris failed to make it into Q3, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both missing out on a top-10 start on the grid in front of their team's home crowd.

Newly promoted Alpine star Franco Colapinto also crashed in Q1, and has received a one-place grid drop after he was released from the Alpine's garage too early in qualifying.

F1 Imola Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:14.670
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.034s
3George RussellMercedes+0.137s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.292s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.761s
6Carlos SainzWilliams+0.762s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.803s
8Lance StrollAston Martin+0.911s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.076s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.117s
11Charles LeclercFerrariOUT IN Q2
12Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
13Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
14Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q1
16Franco Colapinto*AlpineOUT IN Q2
17Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
18Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
19Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q1
20Yuki Tsunoda*Red BullOUT IN Q1

Franco Colapinto * = Made it into Q2 but received a one-place grid drop. Yuki Tsunoda*= Registered a DNQ but was later granted a P20 start by the stewards after a Red Bull request was submitted.

What time is the Imola Grand Prix on today?

The Imola Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 18 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SST)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Imola Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
*ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.

Viaplay TV can be viewed on:

KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Chaos in Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffers in DOUBLE Ferrari exit

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1
F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Imola Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Imola Grand Prix

Why is Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle absent from Imola Grand Prix?

  • 9 minutes ago
Imola Grand Prix

FIA announce Red Bull decision after Imola Grand Prix request submitted

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Mercedes F1 star in disqualification scare as FIA issue Imola penalty verdict - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x