F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The provisional starting grid has been confirmed ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola for the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Oscar Piastri stormed to pole position on Saturday ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who will start alongside the Australian on the front row of the grid in today's race (Sunday, May 18, 2025).
Lando Norris was unable to join his team-mate up front and even conceded third to Mercedes' George Russell, with the McLaren star starting the race in P4.
Elsewhere, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was unable to make it out of Q1 after he crashed in qualifying and will start last on the grid.
Both Ferraris failed to make it into Q3, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both missing out on a top-10 start on the grid in front of their team's home crowd.
Newly promoted Alpine star Franco Colapinto also crashed in Q1, and has received a one-place grid drop after he was released from the Alpine's garage too early in qualifying.
F1 Imola Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.670
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.034s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.137s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.292s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.761s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.762s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.803s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.911s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.076s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.117s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q1
|16
|Franco Colapinto*
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda*
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
Franco Colapinto * = Made it into Q2 but received a one-place grid drop. Yuki Tsunoda*= Registered a DNQ but was later granted a P20 start by the stewards after a Red Bull request was submitted.
What time is the Imola Grand Prix on today?
The Imola Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 18 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Imola Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|*Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.
Viaplay TV can be viewed on:
KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
