F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The provisional starting grid has been confirmed ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola for the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Oscar Piastri stormed to pole position on Saturday ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who will start alongside the Australian on the front row of the grid in today's race (Sunday, May 18, 2025).

Lando Norris was unable to join his team-mate up front and even conceded third to Mercedes' George Russell, with the McLaren star starting the race in P4.

Elsewhere, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was unable to make it out of Q1 after he crashed in qualifying and will start last on the grid.

Both Ferraris failed to make it into Q3, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both missing out on a top-10 start on the grid in front of their team's home crowd.

Newly promoted Alpine star Franco Colapinto also crashed in Q1, and has received a one-place grid drop after he was released from the Alpine's garage too early in qualifying.

F1 Imola Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.670 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.034s 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.137s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.292s 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.761s 6 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.762s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.803s 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.911s 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.076s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.117s 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari OUT IN Q2 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q2 13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes OUT IN Q2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN Q2 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q1 16 Franco Colapinto* Alpine OUT IN Q2 17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q1 18 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 19 Ollie Bearman Haas OUT IN Q1 20 Yuki Tsunoda* Red Bull OUT IN Q1

Franco Colapinto * = Made it into Q2 but received a one-place grid drop. Yuki Tsunoda*= Registered a DNQ but was later granted a P20 start by the stewards after a Red Bull request was submitted.

What time is the Imola Grand Prix on today?

The Imola Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 18 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SST) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Imola Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes *Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.

Viaplay TV can be viewed on:

KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

