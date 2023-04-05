Hamilton gets 'hammered' in a bar as Red Bull face $33m dilemma – GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about a drunken night in his teenage years where he ended up “hammered” after a shift working in a bar.
Why '$33 MILLION' Sergio Perez contract dilemma is LOOMING for Red Bull
Sergio Perez will hope that 2023 delivers his most successful season in F1 to date, with a contract dilemma looming in the not-too-distant future for his mighty Red Bull team.
Kravitz: Hamilton and Verstappen have 'flipped'
Ted Kravitz has suggested that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's situations have 'flipped' as the seven-time world champion fights to catch up with the Red Bull driver.
'Crashgate' explained: The F1 scandal which puts Lewis Hamilton's world title win under threat
'Crashgate' is back in the headlines more than a decade after the event, with new facts coming to light which could threaten Lewis Hamilton's 2008 world title.
Alesi says only ONE man to blame for Alonso Australian GP crash
Jean Alesi has backed the FIA over their decision to penalise Carlos Sainz for crashing into Fernando Alonso late in the Australian Grand Prix.
Pirelli reveals tyre compounds for Baku, Miami and Imola
Pirelli have released information about the tyres that will be used for the next three Formula 1 races.
