Dan Davis

Wednesday 5 April 2023 14:57 - Updated: 16:25

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about a drunken night in his teenage years where he ended up “hammered” after a shift working in a bar.

The seven-time world champion was forced to break into the sport the hard way, with his father taking multiple jobs in order to help his son achieve his dreams, and coming from such humble beginnings Lewis himself entered employment at a young age.

Now teetotal, the 38-year-old has revealed it was a stint working behind a bar in his youth - and a subsequent night of over-indulgence - which resulted in him abstaining from alcohol.

"I've never been into pubs,” he told Fox Sports Australia. “I worked at one when I was 17. I was a bartender.

“I think I was getting like £3.50 (€3.98) an hour or something ridiculous like that. It was minimum wage. It was a good experience. The best part was when I quit.

Hamilton: My dad had to come and pick me up

“On the last day, I cleaned up the bar and I was like, 'what are these drinks that I've been giving everyone?' I tried everything and my dad had to come and pick me up!

“I was absolutely hammered. I tried a little bit of everything."

The meagre hourly wage Hamilton had been banking only five years before he burst into the spotlight at the Australian Grand Prix in 2007 on his McLaren debut, is in stark contrast to his current estimated net worth of around £230 million (€262m).

