Pirelli reveals tyre compounds for Baku, Miami and Imola

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 5 April 2023 17:23 - Updated: 17:23

Pirelli has released information about the tyres that will be used for the next three Formula 1 races.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Miami Grand Prix and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix are taking place on April 30, May 21 and May 7 respectively.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

For the Baku race, the hard tyres will be white C3, the medium tyres will be yellow C4 and the soft tyres will be red C5.

This is the first time this season that anything softer than a C4 tyre will have featured at a grand prix weekend.

Miami Grand Prix

For the second time, Formula 1 will head to Florida for the Miami race. At the event, the hard tyres will be C2, the medium tyres will be C3 and the soft tyres will be C4.

This tyre combination is identical to those used in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

For the first visit to Italy this year, the tyres will match those used in Baku. For Imola, the hard tyres will be C3, the medium tyres will be C4 and the soft tyres will be C5.

This selection has likely been made given the lower temperatures that are often seen at Imola, with the softer rubber easier to put heat into.