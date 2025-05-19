2025 championship battle set for huge TWIST as Horner issues Verstappen future update - F1 Recap

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has hinted that the Formula 1 world drivers’ championship is far from over, and that the current order could be shaken up later in the year.

Red Bull boss issues update on Max Verstappen future amid 'noise'

Christian Horner has provided an update on the future of star driver Max Verstappen as 'outside noise' continues to build.

Max Verstappen fears Red Bull budget cap issues

Max Verstappen has voiced his concerns about Red Bull’s budget cap limit, following a huge incident at the Imola Grand Prix.

F1 team demand FIA investigation after controversial Imola Grand Prix decision

Haas F1 team has called for the FIA to investigate a controversial decision made at the Imola Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc receives drive through…but is not given a penalty!

Formula 1 fans were left stunned after receiving a huge surprise with their McDonald's order over the weekend - an appearance from Charles Leclerc.

