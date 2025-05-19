F1 team demand FIA investigation after controversial Imola Grand Prix decision

Haas F1 team has called for the FIA to investigate a controversial decision made at the Imola Grand Prix.

During qualifying, Ollie Bearman originally set a lap fast enough to launch him into P10 and crucially out of Q1, but the lap was deleted by the FIA on the basis that it was set after a red flag was brought out following Franco Colapinto’s crash.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drama in Imola as F1 star hit by 20-place demotion verdict

However, Bearman and Haas have disagreed with this ruling and stated that the lap was completed before the red flag was deployed.

The FIA delayed the start of Q2 to review the incident, but Bearman’s lap remained deleted despite the footage showing that the Brit had crossed the line before the red flag was indicated.

Haas call for transparency after the FIA's Imola decision

As a result, Haas have asked the FIA to provide them with further explanation as to how the decision was made and for a strategy to be implemented for further incidents in the future.

"After discussions last night with the FIA, we have subsequently asked for further written clarification on the decision-making concerning Ollie Bearman's final Q1 lap, in order for us to review more comprehensively,” Haas said in a team statement.

"We similarly asked what measures the FIA/race control can put in place moving forward to ensure that this situation is avoided in the future to the benefit of F1. Upon review we will be more informed to comment."

The FIA rationalised their decision and stated that Bearman crossed the line at 16:32 and 20.9 seconds, with the red flag brought out at 16:32 and 17.6 seconds

An FIA spokesperson further confirmed that the red flag was not shown at the start-finish line, but the orange 'abort lap' lights were actually on the start-line gantry, which should have made the drivers aware about the stopped session.

"We get the red light on our dash. That for me didn't happen until quite a way after I crossed the line,” Bearman said when asked about his perspective on the deleted lap after qualifying.

"Watching the outboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line.

"So, I believe it's totally unfair to have [the lap] deleted. I feel like once they make a decision, even if it's wrong - even if it's clearly wrong - they're not going to turn back on it. And that seems a bit harsh."

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

Related