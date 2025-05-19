Charles Leclerc receives drive through…but is not given a penalty!
Formula 1 fans were left stunned after receiving a huge surprise with their McDonald's order over the weekend - an appearance from Charles Leclerc.
The Monegasque racer made a somewhat unexpected pit stop at the fast-food restaurant, just hours after competing at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
Footage shared by La Gazzetta dello Sport showed the 27-year-old pulling up alongside the drive-thru window in his Ferrari sports car before making his order.
And it didn't take long for word to get around that he was in the area, with fans flocking to catch a glimpse and request autographs, which thankfully for them, Leclerc was happy to provide.
He probably wasn't quite as generous when it came to sharing his fries though...
Frustration in front of Ferrari faithful
Leclerc came home in sixth spot on Sunday afternoon, capping a frustrating few days in front of an expectant Italian crowd.
The result at least represented minor progress, however, having started the day down in 11th following a disastrous qualifying session the previous afternoon.
Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, produced an impressive drive to finish the race in fourth, and give him a much-needed confidence boost after making a disappointing start to his career with the Italian giants.
Leclerc holds an eight-point advantage over the seven-time world champion going into this weekend's Monaco GP.
