F1 Miami Grand Prix set for Norris-Verstappen Turn 1 epic

2025 F1 championship protagonists Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are set to continue their battle at the Miami Grand Prix, with the McLaren star confirming he will be looking for an early overtake on the four-time world champion.

Verstappen beat Norris to championship success last year, following a plethora of fierce on-track battles between the pair, but this season they both sit behind Oscar Piastri in the standings.

However, following a sprint race win earlier in the Miami GP weekend, Norris has a chance to close the gap to his team-mate even further at the track that started it all for him in 2024.

Piastri starts down in fourth, leaving Verstappen and Norris to battle it out on lap one, both starting on the front row of the grid.

Verstappen pipped Norris to pole, but has been rather sceptical about the ability of his RB21 to keep the McLarens behind him in a race, with the papaya team finding dominant early season pace.

Following qualifying, Norris confirmed his desire to try and impact an early move for the lead, stating that he was "ready to see what he could do into Turn 1.

"I hope that's the case and we can have a good race tomorrow. But I don't just expect competition from Max. Kimi [Antonelli]'s been quick all weekend and Oscar has been as well. So yeah, I just expect a tough race from all accounts."

Verstappen and Norris to lock horns once more

A repeat of one of the many battles seen between Norris and Verstappen in 2024 is a mouthwatering prospect, and the last time they were both on the front row was at the Japanese GP.

In that race, Norris struggled to get close enough to pass Verstappen, and the Dutchman claimed his, so far, only victory of the 2025 season.

However, Norris revealed that Miami shouldn't see a repeat of that, due to the increased DRS zones and straights compared to Japan.

"The DRS helps a lot around here with the overtaking, it's what you need. You also have some much bigger braking zones than you have in Suzuka, so I hope so anyway," Norris explained.

Whatever your plans might be for lights out, cancel them. Blink and you'll miss it.

