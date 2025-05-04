FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty points verdict after Miami Grand Prix pit lane incident

The stewards have made a decision as to whether Max Verstappen will receive any penalty points for his incident with Kimi Antonelli during the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Antonelli made contact in the pit lane during the sprint, after the Red Bull team released the champion from his pit box early and into the path of his rival.

The collision broke part of Verstappen's front wing, and he was slammed with a 10-second time penalty for an unsafe release during the race and thus demoted down to P17.

Following the sprint race, the FIA released an official document confirming the penalty, but also stated that Verstappen would not receive any penalty points for the incident.

The document revealed the reason for not giving him any further penalty points asserting that "the driver did everything he could to avoid the incident and therefore no penalty points are issued in this case."

How many penalty points does Max Verstappen have?

Verstappen currently has eight penalty points on his FIA Super Licence, the most of any of the drivers' on the grid, and if he reaches 12 points he will receive a race ban.

The penalty points system was introduced to regulate the behaviour of drivers on track, with the threat of a ban over a 12-month period if they continue to acquire points.

Liam Lawson is the driver with the second-most penalty points, currently sitting with six, three of which were earned during the Bahrain GP for two separate incidents.

Verstappen's penalty points will reset on June 30, which means he will still have to be careful to not reach the dreaded 12 points before the Austrian GP.

