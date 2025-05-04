close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty points verdict after Miami Grand Prix pit lane incident

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty points verdict after Miami Grand Prix pit lane incident

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty points verdict after Miami Grand Prix pit lane incident

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty points verdict after Miami Grand Prix pit lane incident

The stewards have made a decision as to whether Max Verstappen will receive any penalty points for his incident with Kimi Antonelli during the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Antonelli made contact in the pit lane during the sprint, after the Red Bull team released the champion from his pit box early and into the path of his rival.

The collision broke part of Verstappen's front wing, and he was slammed with a 10-second time penalty for an unsafe release during the race and thus demoted down to P17.

Following the sprint race, the FIA released an official document confirming the penalty, but also stated that Verstappen would not receive any penalty points for the incident.

The document revealed the reason for not giving him any further penalty points asserting that "the driver did everything he could to avoid the incident and therefore no penalty points are issued in this case."

How many penalty points does Max Verstappen have?

Verstappen currently has eight penalty points on his FIA Super Licence, the most of any of the drivers' on the grid, and if he reaches 12 points he will receive a race ban.

The penalty points system was introduced to regulate the behaviour of drivers on track, with the threat of a ban over a 12-month period if they continue to acquire points.

Liam Lawson is the driver with the second-most penalty points, currently sitting with six, three of which were earned during the Bahrain GP for two separate incidents.

Verstappen's penalty points will reset on June 30, which means he will still have to be careful to not reach the dreaded 12 points before the Austrian GP.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty as Miami GP starting grid CONFIRMED

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA Miami Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
Miami Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points: Red Bull star edges closer to race ban

  • 33 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix CURSE to blame for Max Verstappen horror show

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

FIA issue deleted lap ruling for Red Bull and Mercedes at Miami Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty as Miami GP starting grid CONFIRMED

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty points verdict after Miami Grand Prix pit lane incident

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x