When they aren't hurtling around a racetrack at 200mph the top 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world are often parading around the paddock or making appearances at glamorous events.

Every year when the pinnacle of motorsport welcomes another young starlet to its ranks they have an important decision to make.

Ollie Bearman is one of those rookie drivers yet to establish himself as a fashion-first F1 star, but his latest fashion choice points in a direction that Lewis Hamilton would be proud of.

DISCLAIMER: [This article was written by someone in a pair of jorts so take it with a pinch of salt].

Should we really be looking to F1 drivers for fashion tips?

There are some drivers such as Max Verstappen who could stop traffic simply by dressing in something other than team kit (that man has probably already stocked up on AlphaTauri baby clothes for the arrival of his firstborn child).

Then, there are icons like Lewis Hamilton, who has excelled beyond the realms of the sport as not only one of the greatest drivers in its history but also a staple of pop culture whose fashion influence spreads far and wide

The seven-time champion will appear at the most hotly anticipated event on the fashion industry's calendar next week, appearing as co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala which has chosen the theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Having acquired Hamilton's signature, Ferrari possesses the trendiest lineup on the 2025 F1 grid, including reserve star Zhou Guanyu (I was not familiar with his game prior to that Harper's Bazaar China cover)!

The Scuderia have even bent the rules for the British legend, catering their team kit to Hamilton with their baggy, relaxed hoodie and joggers flying off the shelves thanks to their new stylish model.

One British star who seems to have shared an interest in following the path of Hamilton's somewhat interesting style is rookie star Ollie Bearman.

Ahead of the first of his team's three home races next weekend in Miami, Bearman was pictured posing with team-mate Esteban Ocon and F1 Academy star Courtney Crone on social media platform 'X'.

Whilst Ocon and Crone proudly displayed the Haas team kit and colourway of red, white and black, Bearman stood out with his flared wide-leg jeans in a light blue denim wash which seemed to never end.

The young Brit's VERY relaxed jeans flowed all the way down to meet the sole of his shoe, dragging all over the place, whilst Ocon opted for a much more sensible slim cut, not quite as scandalous as a skinny jean.

But Bearman must be forgiven should you consider his choice a fashion faux pas (you would also be wrong, wide-leg jeans are all the rage with kids these days but each to their own).

Even Hamilton has tried out some questionable denim looks in his time and he's still becoming the face of global brands year-on-year.

19-year-old Bearman wasn't even born when bootcut jeans last invaded the UK high street, but he's in his first F1 season, just trying to find what works for him, or maybe he's eyeing up a move to Red Bull to make the most of that Pepe Jeans sponsor.

