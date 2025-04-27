Massive Daniel Ricciardo error proves perfect warning for McLaren F1 star

Daniel Ricciardo was the light of Formula 1, and although his legions of fans and the remaining drivers on the grid are certainly missing his presence this season, it could be argued that his downfall was of his own doing, not Red Bull's.

The fan-favourite racer had been a key part of the Red Bull family and was supported by the energy drink giants throughout his junior career.

Ricciardo signed with Christian Horner's F1 outfit for the 2014 season and beyond, going on to claim seven of his eight career victories with them, seeing off team-mates such as Sebastian Vettel and Daniil Kvyat before matching with the now reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The Aussie and the Dutchman got on like a house on fire, so why did Ricciardo call it quits in 2018?

Could Lando Norris meet same career fate as Daniel Ricciardo?

Horner and F1 advisor Helmut Marko failed to fill the second seat with a driver who Verstappen clicked with as well as he did with Ricciardo ever again, but the Aussie star felt his wings were being clipped as a number two driver.

As Verstappen's talent became too clear to ignore, Ricciardo fell into the second driver role and had to contend with being second best... sound familiar?

Five races into the 2025 campaign, Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship for the first time in his career, toppling McLaren team-mate Lando Norris who had been billed as the main title contender.

The papaya duo are now also equal on career wins but should Piastri extend his lead, Norris could consider switching teams to remain number one priority, making the same career-ending error as Ricciardo.

Speaking to CoinCasino, former F1 star and pundit Johnny Herbert warned of the British star meeting a similar fate.

"There's always a chance that Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri leaves McLaren because of the rivalry, but would they risk a good pairing?

"Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull because of Max Verstappen's emergence and gave it a shot at Renault. There will be a time at McLaren when they choose to favour one of the drivers, it's impossible to keep it equal. There will be more trust placed in the one driver outperforming the other, hopefully it’s a lesson learnt from last season. But, Piastri seems to be controlling his own destiny at the moment and has the edge.

"Could Norris take the same path as Ricciardo? Possibly… but why would he do that? He’s fast enough to beat Oscar for this Championship, it will be hard work for them both."

