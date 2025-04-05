FIA confirm Japanese GP change as Hamilton hit with official verdict - F1 Recap

The FIA announced a number of changes to the Suzuka International Circuit ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1's governing body have revealed some deleted lap times at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton subject to an official verdict.

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren DENIED pole at Japanese Grand Prix as Yuki Tsunoda beaten by Liam Lawson

Max Verstappen set a stunning new lap record in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday to steal pole position from the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Alpine issue official team statement after Jack Doohan crash at Japanese Grand Prix

Alpine Formula 1 team have issued an official statement following a huge crash for driver Jack Doohan at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Sky F1 pundits shocked at FIA action over Japanese Grand Prix fires

Sky Sports pundits Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater were in shock after witnessing the response implemented by the FIA to tackle persistent fires at the Japanese Grand Prix.

