FIA confirm Japanese GP change as Hamilton hit with official verdict - F1 Recap

The FIA announced a number of changes to the Suzuka International Circuit ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1's governing body have revealed some deleted lap times at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton subject to an official verdict.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren DENIED pole at Japanese Grand Prix as Yuki Tsunoda beaten by Liam Lawson

Max Verstappen set a stunning new lap record in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday to steal pole position from the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

➡️ READ MORE

Alpine issue official team statement after Jack Doohan crash at Japanese Grand Prix

Alpine Formula 1 team have issued an official statement following a huge crash for driver Jack Doohan at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundits shocked at FIA action over Japanese Grand Prix fires

Sky Sports pundits Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater were in shock after witnessing the response implemented by the FIA to tackle persistent fires at the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton BAFFLED champion hit with FIA penalty verdict at Japanese Grand Prix - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Lewis Hamilton BAFFLED champion hit with FIA penalty verdict at Japanese Grand Prix - F1 Recap

  • April 4, 2025 23:49
Lewis Hamilton bewildered after latest Ferrari mistake
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton bewildered after latest Ferrari mistake

  • April 4, 2025 22:54

Latest News

GPFans Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 TV Coverage

Why is Martin Brundle absent at the Japanese Grand Prix?

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

F1 stewards threaten new penalty verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 team slapped with speeding punishment at Japanese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Michael Schumacher

Heartwarming Schumacher family announcement made in 'welcome' message

  • Yesterday 20:28
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Yesterday 19:40
