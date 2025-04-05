FIA confirm Japanese GP change as Hamilton hit with official verdict - F1 Recap
The FIA announced a number of changes to the Suzuka International Circuit ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1's governing body have revealed some deleted lap times at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton subject to an official verdict.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren DENIED pole at Japanese Grand Prix as Yuki Tsunoda beaten by Liam Lawson
Max Verstappen set a stunning new lap record in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday to steal pole position from the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
➡️ READ MORE
Alpine issue official team statement after Jack Doohan crash at Japanese Grand Prix
Alpine Formula 1 team have issued an official statement following a huge crash for driver Jack Doohan at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky F1 pundits shocked at FIA action over Japanese Grand Prix fires
Sky Sports pundits Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater were in shock after witnessing the response implemented by the FIA to tackle persistent fires at the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
