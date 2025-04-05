Lewis Hamilton hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1's governing body have revealed some deleted lap times at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton subject to an official verdict.

An FIA document revealed that the Ferrari star was one of two drivers to have had a lap deleted during qualifying for not using the track at Turns 1 and 6, therefore breaching the sporting regulations by doing so.

Having received a report from the FIA race director, the stewards determined that both Hamilton and Aston Martin star Lance Stroll should have their lap times deleted in accordance with article 12.4.1.e of the FIA international sporting code.

Hamilton's deleted lap time occurred in Q2, and did not prevent him from getting into Q3, having already put in a lap good enough for the top 10.

Can Hamilton bounce back in Suzuka?

The seven-time champion has so far endured a disappointing weekend out on track at Suzuka, finishing P8 in Saturday's qualifying, meaning he will line up four places behind team-mate Charles Leclerc for Sunday's race.

Following a disastrous weekend for the Scuderia last time out in China, Hamilton and his team will be eager to bounce back and regain crucial points at the Japanese GP to make up for the disqualification handed to both he and Leclerc in Shanghai.

Hamilton has now been outqualified by Leclerc in two of the three main qualifying sessions in 2025, a record he will want to turn around if he is to have any chance of challenging for a record-breaking eighth title.

