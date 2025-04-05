Sky F1 pundits shocked at FIA action over Japanese Grand Prix fires

Sky Sports pundits Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater were in shock after witnessing the response implemented by the FIA to tackle persistent fires at the Japanese Grand Prix.

After all three practice sessions took place ahead of the main event on Sunday, a total of five red flags had been waved as a result of the parched grass surrounding the circuit catching fire and rapidly spreading.

After the issue persisted throughout Saturday's session, the FIA issued a statement declaring: "Ahead of qualifying, all available time and resources will be focused on further dampening the grass before the session."

Shortly after, Sky F1 presenters Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater headed over to the marshals on the track at Suzuka, surprised at what they had chosen to utilise in an attempt to temper the grass fires.

What are the FIA doing to prevent fires in Japan?

The first instance of the trackside grass fires occurred on Friday during FP2, leading to the session being red-flagged twice as a result of the issue.

As sparks flew off the titanium skid blocks of the cars roaring around the track, the vicious wind in Japan caught them and lit the dried-out grass on fire, where on multiple occasions it spread rapidly.

In an attempt to prevent the issue from continuing on Saturday, it was announced that the grass had been cut down as much as possible, but due to the event taking place in April for the last couple of years instead of September, F1's governing body have not had to face this issue frequently in the past.

Sadly, this didn't appear to have the desired effect as FP3 saw fires spread and following the session, Kravitz and Slater headed down to observe the marshalls and to their surprise, found them filling up upside-down traffic cones and buckets with a hose to prepare to dampen the track.

Whilst the FIA were clearly doing their best to solve the unexpected issue, Slater was clearly shocked at the available resources, saying: "The FIA have said that they are going to put all available time and resources to dampening the grass around the track, this is what all available time and resources means."

As Slater pointed at the available water vessels, Kravitz added: "They're even filling an upside-down traffic cone full of water, that is the definition, filling traffic cones, buckets, recycling buckets, food scraps boxes, anything that will hold water, they are filling with water to go and wet any part of the grass on the side of the track."

The presenting duo continued to discuss whether the circuit could have been better prepared for the likelihood of the fires taking place, with Kravitz saying: "This looks a bit like trying to put a sticking plaster over an open wound...

"I've never seen the like in all my years in F1."

