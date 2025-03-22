F1 Academy welcomes major name as new partnership announced

The all-female racing series F1 Academy have announced an exciting new partnership this weekend as the 2025 season kicks off in Shanghai.

The Formula 1-backed competition joined the pinnacle of motorsport in heading to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend for the opening round of the third campaign of the competition.

Since its inaugural season in 2023, F1 Academy has worked to increase opportunity and visibility for female racers, with the calendar running alongside F1 from last year onwards thanks to the tireless efforts of managing director Susie Wolff.

For 2025, the series is supporting 18 drivers and six teams, with all 10 F1 outfits backing a driver between the age of 16 and 25, with the other young stars sponsored by popular brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and PUMA.

More than Equal and F1 Academy join forces

Ahead of the first two races of this year's campaign, F1 Academy have announced a new partnership with groundbreaking initiative More than Equal, founded by businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Karel Komarek and former F1 star David Coulthard.

The pioneering mission co-founded by the former Red Bull star is dedicated to finding the first female F1 world champion through enhanced training support and structure.

The two like-minded groups have joined forces with More than Equal becoming the official driver performance and research partner for F1 Academy.

The initiative will leverage its expertise in high-performance development and research-driven insights to support the racing series in its mission to uplift female drivers to the highest form of on-track competition.

Following the announcement, Dr. Fran Longstaff, head of research at More than Equal said: "If we want to see real change in female participation at the highest levels of motorsport, we need to take an evidence-based approach. Our research will provide the data and insights needed to shape effective talent development strategies, ensuring female drivers have the right support structures in place to succeed."

Susie Wolff takes on new role with pioneering initiative

Wolff has also been handed a new role to welcome the partnership, with the former Williams F1 test driver joining the initiative's advisory board.

Speaking on the new partnership, Wolff added: "More than Equal is fueling meaningful progress with insightful, industry-leading research. By coming together, and with the committed support of More than Equal, we will be an even stronger force for positive change in motorsport - with action, not just words.

"This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to developing female talent in motorsport, providing both the structure and resources necessary to drive long-term change in the sport."

