Australian F1 star stranded as Cyclone Alfred wreaks havoc
Australian F1 star stranded as Cyclone Alfred wreaks havoc
Formula 1 star Jack Doohan has been seemingly left stranded ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix later this month due to the impact of Cyclone Alfred.
The 22-year-old is preparing to embark on his first campaign in the sport alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine, having recently replaced Esteban Ocon in the cockpit.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull facing demotion as major testing problem emerges
READ MORE: Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor
The Australian has been a reserve driver with the team since 2023, but has only featured in one grand prix, coming home 15th in the final race of 2024 in Abu Dhabi.
Hopes are high within the Alpine garage that they can pose a threat to the top five in the order this year having overcome early struggles last season to finish sixth in the constructors' standings.
READ MORE: McLaren confirm Norris and Piastri driver change for Australian GP
Doohan's Australian GP preparations hit by storm
Doohan's home grand prix is now just a fortnight away, but his plans may well have been thrown into disarray courtesy of a major storm which is set to hit Australia's east coast this week.
Cyclone Alfred will affect some of the country's most populated cities, including Gold Coast and Brisbane, with residents being told to prepare for conditions which could pose a threat to life.
And that warning is set to directly impact Doohan, who only recently touched down in Brisbane Airport - just hours before it was closed.
READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist
Now, as reported by F1 photographer Kym Illman, the rookie could well be stranded until the cyclone has passed.
Captioning a picture of Doohan, his brand manager and his trainer on X, Illman said: "These 3 are about to experience the full force of Cyclone Alfred on Australia's Gold Coast.
"Alpine driver Jack Doohan is currently on the Gold Coast with his trainer Sergi and his brand manager Max Adams as a powerful cyclone heads towards the coast.
"Jack returned to Australia through Brisbane Airport earlier today just hours before the airport was closed due to the cyclone."
READ MORE: Ricciardo delivers HEARTBREAKING news in Drive to Survive
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull return discussed as new project details revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 47 minutes ago
Netflix release new Drive to Survive details ahead of F1 series launch
- 1 hour ago
Marko reveals Ricciardo Red Bull return plans
- 2 hours ago
Australian F1 star stranded as Cyclone Alfred wreaks havoc
- 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo reveals new project details after F1 axe
- Yesterday 19:57
Drive to Survive handed huge boost on eve of series launch
- Yesterday 18:57