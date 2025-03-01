F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals KEY Ferrari addition as legend given 'eight minute' standing ovation

close global

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the heartwarming details of his recent reunion with Formula 1 trainer Angela Cullen.

F1 legend given incredible 'EIGHT MINUTE' standing ovation

A legend of Formula 1 has reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation after a monumental move in the sport.

Netflix unveil STUNNING Drive To Survive trailer after testing drama

As pre-season testing wrapped up in Bahrain on Friday afternoon, Formula 1 fans were treated to another exciting preview.

MEGA-MONEY TV rights bombshell drops ahead of 2025 F1 season

Formula 1 have reportedly set their sights on a $180 million television deal ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 testing STOPPED after bus takes wrong turn

The final pre-season testing session was disrupted by a bizarre incident caused by a much slower mode of transport than a Formula 1 car.

Marko teases Verstappen-Newey REUNION over 'logical' move

  • 3 minutes ago
$250,000 change confirmed following F1 team principal cut

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull ‘split’ tipped as management change confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
NEW F1 testing dates revealed after incident-filled Bahrain

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo return plan unveiled as F1 champion suffers disaster crash - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
