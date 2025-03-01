Lewis Hamilton in emotional BREAKUP admission

Lewis Hamilton has detailed the emotional moment he realised a monumental split was on the cards in a standout career revelation.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion has joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with fans eagerly awaiting his competitive debut in red in just two weeks.

The former Mercedes star shocked the world of F1 in February 2024 by announcing his team switch to Ferrari and a year later, the champion has taken to the track for the first time in his new SF-25.

Hamilton has been getting to grips with his new Ferrari machinery during pre-season testing this week, using the test sessions in Bahrain as an opportunity to finetune any issues ahead of the first grand prix of 2025.

This season marks the first with a new team for the British icon since his switch from McLaren to the Silver Arrows in 2013, and now, Hamilton has revealed the first vital talks with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur that convinced him to make the major change.

Lewis Hamilton signed a contract extension with Mercedes in the summer of 2023

Hamilton's former GP2 boss Fred Vasseur lured the champion to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond

Hamilton details first Ferrari F1 talks

In an in depth interview with The Times, Hamilton has reflected on the moment he truly realised a move to Ferrari was possible, having previously come to terms with the fact that he may never get to fulfil his boyhood dream of racing in red.

"I remember getting off the phone and, like, almost shaking," Hamilton revealed. "I was like, oh god!"

After receiving the first call from Ferrari principal Fred Vasseur as far back as 2023, Hamilton detailed how he unloaded the burden of Vasseur's team switch request onto a friend, sharing his first chat over the monumental move,

"I was like, Holy sh-t," Hamilton continued. "I literally just signed with Mercedes. It was a lot to take in, and my emotions were really high.

"I honestly had to go for a walk," the 40-year-old admitted, reportedly having to then leave his house in Colorado at the time to process the life-changing phone call with his former GP2 boss.

