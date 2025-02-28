F1 testing STOPPED after bus takes wrong turn

The final pre-season testing session was disrupted by a bizarre incident caused by a much slower mode of transport than a Formula 1 car.

F1 is at the Bahrain International Circuit this week as teams build up to the new season by trying to get as many laps as possible in with their new machinery.

However, the week's six sessions have featured some unusual disruptions, including a circuit-wide power cut on day one, a poor decision by the teams not to bring any kind of wet tyres taking an hour out of running on day two, and a pane of glass landing on the track causing a red flag on day three.

Despite all of this, the most unusual incident of the week's testing programme was saved for Friday's afternoon session, the last testing session of the week.

Testing delayed by bus

A brief red flag hampered Lewis Hamilton's final testing session ahead of his first season with the Ferrari team, following a different mode of transport making its way onto the Bahrain track.

A slow-moving bus somehow made it onto the track, driving around within the run-off area, creating a potentially dangerous hazard.

The red flag was immediately waved by the track stewards, and on-track cars made their way back to the pits.

The delay to proceedings was brief, and testing got back underway once more as drivers seek to complete their testing programmes in their new 2025 cars.