Lewis Hamilton reveals MOVING details over Cullen proposal

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the heartwarming details of his recent reunion with Formula 1 trainer Angela Cullen.

The seven-time champion previously worked with the New Zealander between 2016 and 2023, with the physiotherapist by Hamilton's side for his four consecutive championship victories at Mercedes.

The 40-year-old has started a new chapter this year and heads into the new season with his new team Ferrari after departing the Silver Arrows at the end of last season.

Throughout this week's pre-season testing sessions in Bahrain, Hamilton has appeared right at home with his new outfit and in off-track news, the return of Cullen was confirmed with the trainer seen sporting official Ferrari gear for the first time.

Ahead of his 2025 competitive debut with the Scuderia, Hamilton has opened up over why he parted ways with Cullen in 2023 and how things went down when he pitched her return to his side.

Lewis Hamilton is settling in smoothly at Ferrari

The number 44 driver took to the track in the SF-25 this week for pre-season testing

Why are Hamilton and Cullen working together again?

Speaking to Sky F1 ahead of the 2025 season opener, Hamilton explained why he wanted to bring Cullen back into his inner circle.

"I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years so I still have all the team that I had last year but I’ve brought Angela in on top of that.

"We have a great relationship me and Ange, we've known each other for a long, long time, we've gone through a lot together."

"She took a couple years out and she spent time with her family and discovering the world."

Detailing their first duties together since his monumental move to Maranello, the seven-time champion revealed: "Asking her to come and start this new chapter with me and her accepting it was really exciting."

"We've been having a blast this past month together has been really awesome."

