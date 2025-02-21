close global

Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap

Geri Horner, alongside other Formula 1 stars, has revealed what Max Verstappen’s occupation should be if he was not a racing driver.

F1 star reveals next target following BRUTAL Red Bull snub

A star of the 2025 Formula 1 grid has revealed his next target following a brutal career snub from Christian Horner's Red Bull team.

Lando Norris delivers DEFIANT championship statement after McLaren boost

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has issued a defiant statement about his potential championship challenge in 2025.

FIA confirm MAJOR regulation change ahead of 2025 season

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed a significant regulation change which will impact drivers from the start of the new season.

F1 team test TWO different cars

A Formula 1 team have tested two different cars, as their preparations for the 2025 campaign ramp up.

'Dodgy' Verstappen accusations emerge in Hamilton double standards claim
'Dodgy' Verstappen accusations emerge in Hamilton double standards claim

  • Yesterday 09:13
Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing ‘UGLY’ future - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing ‘UGLY’ future - GPFans Recap

  • February 20, 2025 23:56

GPFans Recap

Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 6 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 star issues Ricciardo REPLACEMENT details in driver debut admission

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Geri Horner issues Verstappen NEW role verdict in rival 'fighter' admission

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull DOWNFALL posed as former team insider speaks out

  • Yesterday 19:54
Christian Horner issues statement after Red Bull F1 launch nightmare

  • Yesterday 19:00
