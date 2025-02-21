Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap
Geri Horner, alongside other Formula 1 stars, has revealed what Max Verstappen’s occupation should be if he was not a racing driver.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star reveals next target following BRUTAL Red Bull snub
A star of the 2025 Formula 1 grid has revealed his next target following a brutal career snub from Christian Horner's Red Bull team.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris delivers DEFIANT championship statement after McLaren boost
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has issued a defiant statement about his potential championship challenge in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm MAJOR regulation change ahead of 2025 season
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed a significant regulation change which will impact drivers from the start of the new season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team test TWO different cars
A Formula 1 team have tested two different cars, as their preparations for the 2025 campaign ramp up.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap
- 6 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star issues Ricciardo REPLACEMENT details in driver debut admission
- 2 hours ago
Geri Horner issues Verstappen NEW role verdict in rival 'fighter' admission
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull DOWNFALL posed as former team insider speaks out
- Yesterday 19:54
Christian Horner issues statement after Red Bull F1 launch nightmare
- Yesterday 19:00