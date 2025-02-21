Geri Horner issues Verstappen NEW role verdict in rival 'fighter' admission

Geri Horner, alongside other Formula 1 stars, has revealed what Max Verstappen’s occupation should be if he was not a racing driver.

The F1 world assembled for the 2025 live livery unveiling at the O2 arena in London this week, where all 10 teams showed off their challengers for the upcoming season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at END of tether as Red Bull star reveals Lewis Hamilton talks

READ MORE: Christian Horner issues statement after Red Bull F1 launch nightmare

Not only were fans treated to a night of entertainment, but F1's stars also enjoyed flaunting their style on the red carpet, from the drivers to the team bosses and the celebrities invited to the event.

Accompanying her husband and Red Bull boss Christian Horner, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner also enjoyed the evening of live entertainment as she sat at the team’s table.

Geri and Christian Horner attended F1's live launch

Max Verstappen unveiled the RB21

Click here to purchase the 2025 Red Bull kit ahead of what could shape up to be the most competitive season yet.

Verstappen given new role

Prior to the event on the red carpet, the guests were asked a series of questions by SPORTbible, including what certain drivers would be if they were not F1 drivers.

Valtteri Bottas was named as a swimsuit model, whilst George Russell was told he could be a politician amongst other professions.

However, when it came to determining Max Verstappen’s role, the guests were unanimous in their assessment of what position he could fill.

"I think he’d be a boxer," Halliwell-Horner said when asked, with Verstappen’s team-mate Liam Lawson also agreeing with this.

Verstappen’s rival Russell also took it a step further and said the champion would be a ‘street-fighter’, perhaps in reference to their spat at the end of the 2024 season.

Russell blasted Verstappen for his aggression at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Verstappen also hitting back at Russell, describing him as ‘two-faced’.

Several jokes were made at the pair’s expense during the live launch, with it noted by host Jack Whitehall how far they were sat away from one another.