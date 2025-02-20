Norris and Piastri facing 'ugly' McLaren relationship

McLaren's Formula 1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could be facing an 'ugly' season ahead.

The papaya drivers will once again line up for the British outfit when the season gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16 but with both stars aiming for championship contention, things could get messy.

The duo are one of just two unchanged team pairings on the grid going into the 2025 campaign, with Aston Martin the only other squad starting the year with the same drivers.

McLaren come into this season as world champions for the first time in 26 years, having stormed to the constructors' title last year ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull.

Norris also came agonisingly close to securing a maiden world drivers' championship, but ultimately fell short in the final weeks as Max Verstappen found form at the right time to clinch his fourth title in succession.

McLaren came out on top in the 2024 F1 constructors' title battle

Team boss Zak Brown must keep both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris happy this season

Tension brewing at McLaren F1 team?

While optimism is high that 2025 can be another season of celebration, one of the team's former drivers, Juan Pablo Montoya, has issued a stern warning regarding McLaren's two main men.

Norris and Piastri have enjoyed a largely positive relationship since teaming up in 2023, but tension between the talented pair started to emerge during last year's campaign, with a controversial incident over team orders threatening to overshadow Piastri's maiden F1 win in Hungary.

The incident led to widespread speculation over how the team should prioritise their drivers in the future, with team bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella coming under severe scrutiny.

Montoya believes that there will be no major issues for Brown to contend with in that regard during the early part of the upcoming season, but has predicted there could be trouble looming down the line - especially if both drivers are firmly in the mix for the drivers' title.

Speaking to OnlineCassino.com.br, the Columbian ex-F1 star said: "Initially they're going to be pretty relaxed about it."

Juan Pablo Montoya has opened up on McLaren's prospects for 2025

"I think McLaren are going to be very clear that whoever's ahead they're going to have to be a little more respectful.

"They want to be fair for both drivers, but I think they understand that they cannot throw points away from them racing each other.”

The seven-time grand prix winner added: "Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are both in a good place with each other and I think they're being fair enough to each other.

"I think it could get ugly at the end of the year if they have a big advantage in points and they let them race for the championship.

"Otherwise, I think they'd be pretty even. McLaren has probably done the best job of keeping both drivers happy."