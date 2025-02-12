Lewis Hamilton issued new team orders by Ferrari team principal

Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, has been caught issuing orders to his new Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, in a social media release from the team.

The seven-time world champion may be entering a fresh environment for the 2025 season, but there will be at least some familiarity between Hamilton and his new team boss.

Prior to his role as Ferrari team principal, Vasseur led F1 teams, Sauber/Alfa Romeo and Renault, following his junior career with ART in the GP2 Series (now Formula 2).

During his time in GP2 Vasseur worked with Hamilton at ART, where the British driver claimed the title in 2006.

Vasseur takes control of Hamilton Ferrari shoot

Vasseur was later revealed to be an instrumental figure in Hamilton’s signing with Ferrari, and revealed that he talked to the champion at every F1 race prior to his team switch.

Hamilton officially became a Ferrari driver in January, with his arrival at Maranello revealed in a series of curated social media releases from the Scuderia.

In a recent video posted to social media, Ferrari took fans behind the scenes of Hamilton’s first photoshoot with the team, providing a more relaxed insight into the Brit’s arrival.

Alongside new team-mate, Charles Leclerc, Hamilton was posing in his new racesuit, when Vasseur stole the camera and began to dictate the order of the shoot.

“You can smile a bit, huh?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/08Ix1alHSb — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 12, 2025

Unimpressed with his drivers’ seemingly moody demeanour, he asked them both to smile more as he clearly enjoyed being in control behind the camera.

However, Hamilton and Leclerc were not happy to take direction from an amateur, and teased Vasseur for his photography skills.

"Thank god you're not the photographer!" Hamilton joked.

Vasseur eventually joined the shoot, standing in between Hamilton and Leclerc, where he gave the champion a playful nudge and implored him to ‘smile a bit’.

