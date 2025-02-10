Major F1 change revealed as driver RETURN confirmed for Australian GP

A major return has reportedly been confirmed ahead of the 2025 season opener, with a change set to be implemented at the Australian Grand Prix.

This year's Formula 1 campaign will get underway in less than two months on March 16, with both new and experienced stars of the sport returning to Albert Park, when the popular track will kick off the season for the first time since 2019.

The ever-growing F1 calendar has not headed to Melbourne for the season opener since the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Bahrain GP opening the season for the past four years instead.

Now, the Australian GP will start the highly anticipated 2025 season with fans eager to watch Lewis Hamilton publicly race in red for the first time since his high-profile move to Ferrari.

The upcoming event will also mark the F1 debut for his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli, alongside four other rookie drivers who are joining the grid full-time this year.

The home crowd will be delighted that one of the new editions to the grid is Jack Doohan, son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, after the young Aussie racer was promoted from his reserve driver role at Alpine.

Jack Doohan will compete in his first home grand prix in Melbourne

F1 driver portraits set for 2025 return

As preparations ramp up for the sport's first race weekend since December, F1 photographer and paddock insider Kym Illman has revealed via his YouTube channel that the drivers could be expected to take part in an old tradition once again this year.

Discussing plans for the 2025 Australian GP, Illman said: "Driver portraits are back this year,

"We’ve missed it every time in Bahrain, for some reason they didn’t run the opportunity to shoot all 20 drivers at the track on the first day but that will be happening on the Thursday, in Melbourne,

"All drivers coming to stand in front of a black backdrop so that all the photographers can get their snaps."